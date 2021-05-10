Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…North central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The frost will occur mainly in valley

locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the

cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

