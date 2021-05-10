Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…North central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The frost will occur mainly in valley
locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
