Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower and middle 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango,
Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&