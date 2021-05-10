Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower and middle 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne

counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung,

Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango,

Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

