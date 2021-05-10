Gas prices near 3 dollars a gallon in Binghamton, expected to rise

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Gas prices across the Southern Tier are nearing three dollars a gallon, forcing some people to think about changing how they spend their money.

Statewide the price reached three dollars a gallon, according to AAA. In the Binghamton area, the price sits at $2.97 per gallon, according to AAA spokesperson Eric Stigberg.

He says the price is 7 cents higher than a week ago, 13 cents higher than it was a month ago, and 81 cents higher than it was a year ago.

"Because of what's going on the market these days it doesn't seem like it will drop anytime soon," he said, adding that he expects prices to drop at the end of the summer.

Currently driving prices up, Stigberg said, is increased demand for gas now that more people are driving due to relaxed COVID restrictions, supply chain issues, and the switch to summer fuel - which is more costly.

Prices could go even higher if the Colonial Pipeline is not fully operational soon, he said. Already, he said, $3 is the point where people tend to change their spending habits.

Binghamton-area resident Stacey Kopcho said the rising prices means she will eat out less.

The news of rising gas prices comes on the same day as positive news comes out for electric vehicles, which don't need gas. A study in Europe predicts that by 2027, electric cars will be cheaper than traditional cars that are powered by a combustion engine.

Stanley Whittingham, a Nobel-Prize winning professor at Binghamton University, said this is positive news. He helped develop the batteries now used in electric cars.

Helping lower prices is increased mass production, he said. Increased research into materials needed to make car batteries will help lower prices further.

He's already seeing more people drive more electric cars in the Southern Tier.

"I think if you go to California now lots of vehicles are electric, they work very well there" he said. "I've seen more electric cars on the road in Vestal in the past 6 months than I have seen in the past 10 years, so even people around here are buying them."