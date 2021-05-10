Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, Huascar Ynoa won his fourth straight start and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1. Freeman, the reigning NL MVP who began the game 1 for 24 in May, hit his ninth homer, a solo shot, to make it 5-1 in the third inning as the Braves won their second straight game and fifth in the last six. Freeman finished 3 for 3 and reached base four times, raising his batting average 20 points to .217. Aaron Nola took the loss after allowing four runs and five hits in four innings. Ynoa gave up one run, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched eight solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Cubs in ninth 6-5, ending Chicago’s five-game winning streak. Wilmer Difo had three hits and drove in three runs as the Pirates won for just the third time in their last 20 games at Wrigley Field. Held to two runs and four hits by Anderson, the Cubs made it close in the ninth. Chicago scored three times before pinch-hitter Javier Báez grounded out with a runner on second to end it.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates put infielder Colin Moran on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin amid several roster moves before playing the Chicago Cubs. Moran exited Saturday’s game against the Cubs in the bottom of the first inning. He is hitting .297 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 32 games. Infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day list. The rookie had a strong spring, homered on opening day at Wrigley Field and then exited early in the second game with a strained left wrist that’s sidelined him. The Pirates claimed outfielder Ben Gamel off waivers from the Cleveland Indians.

UNDATED (AP) — American midfielder Brandon Aaronson had his first two-goal game for Red Bull Salzburg in a 3-1 win at Sturm Graz that moved his team to the verge of its eighth straight Austrian Bundesliga title. A 20-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, Aaronson has five goals in 17 league matches for Salzburg and six in all competitions since he transferred from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia in January. He put Salzburg ahead in the 20th minute with a 6-foot left-foot shot and then gave his team a 2-1 lead in the 78th with a 23-yard right-foot shot.