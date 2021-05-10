Iran protests Iraq over raid on diplomatic site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign ministry says the country “strongly condemns” a raid by protesters on its diplomatic sites in Iraqi city of Karbala. Tehran’s complaint Monday comes after protests of the killing of a prominent Iraqi activist. Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters that Iran late Sunday handed over a “letter of protest” to the Iraqi embassy in Tehran and urged the neighboring Arab nation to pursue the case under international conventions. He said Iran “strongly condemns attacks on its diplomatic sites in Iraq.” Iran and Iraq have had close relations since the toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003.