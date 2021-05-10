‘Last hurrah’: 2020 college grads finally get ceremonies

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scores of college campuses around the U.S. are offering their 2020 graduates a chance to experience the in-person commencements they missed out on because of the pandemic. Some of the students participating say it means a lot to them to get the traditional pomp and circumstance, even a year late and amid health precautions. Organizers say it’s important to honor those students and their experience. Some campuses are inviting 2020 graduates to join commencements for the Class of 2021. Others are hosting separate events for them this spring or later this year. Many are limiting guests and requiring masks and social distancing.