Report: Israeli helicopter strike on Syria wounds 1 person

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says an Israeli helicopter gunship opened fire on a home at the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, wounding one person. The TV said the unidentified man was taken to hospital for treatment following Monday’s attack on the southern Quneitra region. A Syrian opposition war monitor said the man worked for Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group. The attack comes days after a similar attack by an Israeli helicopter on Quneitra that did not inflict casualties. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.