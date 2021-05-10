Teen, 14, charged with 2nd-degree murder in girl’s death

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a wooded area in northeast Florida. St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said during a Monday news conference that the boy is in the custody of juvenile justice officials. The victim was identified as Tristyn Bailey. Hardwick says Tristyn was reported missing around 10 a.m. Sunday. Her family told investigators she’d last been seen around 1:15 a.m. at a community center. A man found her body in a wooded area around 6 p.m. and called 911. Hardwick said it hasn’t been determined whether the teen will be charged as an adult.