Traffic Alert: Middle Stella Ireland Bridge to be closed temporarily

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Works is alerting the public to a bridge closure.

The Department of Public Works says Middle Stella Ireland Bridge, located on Middle Stella Ireland Road in the Town of Union, will be closed to traffic for deck repairs.

It will be closed from May 10 to June 4 around 4 p.m.

The department says motorists will need to seek alternate routes during the closure. A detour route will not be in place during the closure.

Questions can be made out to Nazar Logvis at 607-778-2457 or Nazar.Logvis@BroomeCounty.us.