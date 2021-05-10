US hosts Ethiopian Orthodox Church head after Tigray warning

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States ambassador to Ethiopia has hosted the patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church after he warned of “genocide” in the Tigray region in his first public comments on the war. The U.S. Embassy says the ambassador and the patriarch discussed the humanitarian situation in Tigray and his video message released last week. In the message, filmed by an American friend on a mobile phone and taken out of Ethiopia, the church leader said said his previous attempts to speak out on the six-month conflict had been blocked. It is not clear whether the patriarch requested protection from the U.S.