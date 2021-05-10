Violent Mother’s Day in Philadelphia kills 4, wounds others

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a violent Mother’s Day in Philadelphia that included several multiple shootings claimed the lives of four people and left others wounded. Police said five people were shot in the Olney neighborhood of north Philadelphia shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old youth and a 23-year-old man were killed and three others wounded. Three victims were found shot in a car; one died and one was listed as extremely critical. Shortly before midnight, a 26-year-old man standing in the doorway of a deli grocery was shot and killed by two males. Two women in the store were wounded. No arrests have been reported in any of the cases.