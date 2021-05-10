Visions Federal Credit Union gearing up for annual “Four on the Fourth” race

(WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union is gearing up for its fourth-annual "Four on the Fourth" race which takes place annually on July 4th.

This year the credit union's charity partner is the Southern Tier Veterans Support group. The group provides a network of local resources to veterans and their families. To support the organization, you can make a donation when you register for the race.

While registration does not close until July, 1st, event organizers say they encourage early registration. They explain that if you register by May 15th, then you will receive swag items like a premium tank top. Registration is also limited to 250 people.

The race will also feature a virtual option for those who feel more comfortable participating virtually.

Organizers also say that this year they have teamed up with Confluence Running to offer a training community which will prepare runners for the race with nutrition advice, training runs, safety tips, and more.

