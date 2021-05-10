‘We want to do the right thing,’ Owego PD introduces ‘BolaWrap’ as alternative restraint option

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department is adding a new device to their toolkit.

Called 'BolaWrap', it enables an officer to deploy a Kevlar tether which wraps around an individual, restraining them ideally without causing pain or injury.

"It's for the safety of the officers and the community," said Owego Chief of Police Joseph Kennedy "It's just to have another, less lethal application so an officer is safe, the subject is safe and we're not necessarily rolling on the ground or using other weapons."

Chief Kennedy says while the move is in line with the themes of recent police reform discussions including the village's own community survey, purchasing the equipment is something he's been wanting to do for quite a while.

"I had been looking at it for over a year and a half now," he told us.

During Monday's training program at the Owego fire training center on McMaster Street, instructors from the police department first got a crash course in how to prepare and care for the equipment, then got the opportunity to try it out.

BolaWrap instructor Tyson Jones says the idea of the product is not to replace other tools officers have which may be required for other situations, but to add a safe alternative to the options available to an officer.

"When people are in officer related situations I think the mindset is they're going to take a tool out out that's going to hurt them," he said. "I just try to convey to people that this is one of those things that's not."

Chief Kennedy says the equipment will come in handy for his officers, particularly in cases like mental health calls where a subject needs to be restrained-- but a safe, middle ground is needed to prevent a situation from escalating further.

"We're going to talk the person down as best we can but if that doesn't happen, we obviously need steps to move to from there, and we don't want to go to our strongest force obviously," he said.

In the end he says the move was made with the safety of everyone involved in mind.

"We want to do the right thing and we want to give our guys the options to do that so things so things don't have as much potential to go bad," he said.

Local activist group Owego for Equality has been rallying for police reform in the Owego area for nearly a year, Member Irena Raia told 12 News in a statement on behalf of the group:

"The idea is promising, and what is even more promising is the fact that our local law enforcement is looking into less violent and less lethal means to detain people. This shows that they are listening to activists on some level, that there is purpose behind protest, and I applaud OPD for being the first to take that step locally."

Raia went on to add that while it is an important step, she hopes to see more policy change in the future, such as having trained mental health professionals on hand to address mental health calls.

Chief Kennedy says he plans to implement two of the devices within the next month, one for each officer typically on duty at a time.