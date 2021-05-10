Why state legislators are renewing calls for NY medical helicopters to be allowed to carry blood on board

(WBNG) -- After his life was potentially saved by a twist of fate, Travis Flanagan wants to see New York law changed so other lives can be saved as well.

Flanagan lost both of his legs in a Chenango County farming accident back in March and was airlifted to a local hospital. If it hadn't been for the unique helicopter he was taken in, Flanagan believes he might not have reached that hospital alive.

New York State law prohibits medical helicopters from storing blood or performing transfusions aboard the aircraft; because of a boundary issue, Flanagan was transported using a Pennsylvania helicopter which carried the life-saving supplies needed.

He told 12 News he wants to see the law change so people in his situation can receive the care they need.

"They should be able to do every single thing that they can do to save a life, and giving blood in some instances is the only thing they can do to save a life so think about it that way, that they don't have all the tools that they could do to save your loved ones right now," Flanagan said.

On Monday, State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) joined some of her Democratic colleagues in Albany to push for this exact change, telling 12 News she was inspired by Flanagan's story.

"I learned about this legislation after a local farming accident where a man nearly lost his life. Luckily, for him, he was close enough to the state border that a medical chopper from Pennsylvania responded with blood on board," Lupardo said in a statement. "New York has outdated laws that restrict air transport ambulances from storing and distributing blood. It's long past time for this to change and I strongly encourage my colleagues to support and pass this bill."

The assemblywoman is a co-sponsor of the bill in the state assembly.

Support for the bill is a bipartisan effort in the Southern Tier; State Assemblyman Joe Angelino (R, District 122) is also a co-sponsor of state assembly bill A.2561, and his Republican colleague State Sen. Fred Akshar (District 52) is a co-sponsor of the state senate's version of the bill.