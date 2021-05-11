Athlete union research aims to improve child protection

GENEVA (AP) — A world-wide network of athletes’ unions has published research aimed at better protecting young people in sports following sexual abuse scandals in gymnastics and soccer. About 300 international athletes shared their experiences of abuse and intimidation they suffered or witnessed as minors. The report details how government and sports bodies can help safeguard children and was presented at an online conference. It was hosted by the World Players Association and National Basketball Players Association. Project coordinator Andrea Florence says “we want real change and we want the cycle of abuse to stop.”