California governor proposes $12B to house state’s homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing. The governor shared details of the plan Tuesday at a San Diego hotel that had been converted into housing for the homeless. The nation’s most populous state has an estimated 161,000 people experiencing homelessness, which is more than any other state. Newsom is a former mayor of San Francisco and took on the state’s twin crises of homelessness and affordable housing before the pandemic hit. His proposal includes $8.75 billion to convert buildings into 46,000 housing units.