Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk added one on the power play to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in the season finale for both teams. The Flyers finished yet another season without a Stanley Cup. They haven’t won one since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975 and this ends as one of the more disheartening ones in franchise history. Pavel Zacha and Janne Kuokkanen scored for the Devils. Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates. Naquin’s three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1. He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst. Barnhart’s double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie. The Pirates lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier has been cut by the Pittsburgh Pirates after hitting .086 in 13 games. The team designated him for assignment Monday. The 35-year-old had just three hits in 35 at-bats with no home runs and four RBIs. The Pirates made the move to open a roster spot for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians. The Pirates signed Frazier to a minor league contract after he spent last year’s pandemic-shortened season with the Texas Rangers and New York Mets. The 11-year veteran has a .241 career average with 218 home runs.

MIAMI (AP) — Christian Pulisic is among 29 Europe-based players on the 40-man U.S. preliminary roster for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras on June 3. Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and Gio Reyna also are on what projects to be a full-strength roster for U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. A 22-year-old forward from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic figures to miss the Americans’ prep match against Switzerland at St. Gallen on May 30. He will be with Chelsea at the European Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29. Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen also will miss the Swiss match. The U.S. match against Honduras is the first game of a doubleheader that ends with Mexico-Costa Rica. The championship and third-place game are June 6 in Denver.