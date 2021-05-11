Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lafayette Square, the park across from the White House, has reopened to the public. It had been closed for nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The park offers the public perhaps the best view of the White House. It closed after U.S. Park Police officers forcefully dispersed protesters from Lafayette Square before former President Donald Trump walked across the park to stand near St. John’s Church to pose before cameras holding a Bible.