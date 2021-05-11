Skip to Content

Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide

4:30 pm National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana Democratic Rep. Troy Carter is the newest member of the House of Representatives. His swearing-in Tuesday adds some breathing room to the party’s tight majority. The 57-year-old Carter represents a majority-Black district centered in New Orleans that extends up the Mississippi River into Baton Rouge. The seat opened after Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond left the position to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden. Carter’s swearing-in gives Democrats a 219-212 edge in the House, with four vacancies. Carter says he’ll work with lawmakers from both parties and the White House to meet his district’s needs.

