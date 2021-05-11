Meituan’s stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

SINGAPORE (AP) — Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted _and then deleted _ an ancient poem in a move widely seen as criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Last week, Meituan’s CEO Wang Xing posted a classical Tang dynasty poem that criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books. His post was seen as a veiled comparison of the ruthless ancient emperor and China’s current authoritarian government. Investors worried over how Chinese authorities might react have been selling their holdings of Meituan’s stock.