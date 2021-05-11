Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three Georgia men are scheduled to make their first court appearance since being indicted on federal hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Federal prosecutors say Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan targeted the 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black. The defendants chased and shot Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood in February 2020. All three white defendants were scheduled for arraignment Tuesday before a federal magistrate judge in the coastal city of Brunswick. Defense attorneys for the accused men say they committed no crimes. They say the McMichaels thought Arbery was a burglar, and that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.