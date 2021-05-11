Skip to Content

2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

1:07 pm National News from the Associated Press

EDEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and killed two central Texas sheriff’s deputies and critically wounded a city employee while they were responding to a complaint about a dog at a home. Sgt. Justin Baker, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that the suspect was taken into custody after Monday night’s attack in Eden, a city of about 1,300 people roughly 210 miles southwest of Dallas. He says that while the two Concho County sheriff’s deputies and city employee were making contact with people at a home, “an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire.” Authorities haven’t released details about the suspect, including the person’s name, age, sex or what charges the person is facing.

Associated Press

