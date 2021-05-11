Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had his ninth triple-double of the season and Caris LeVert added 24 points to help Indiana rally past Philadelphia 103-94, ending the 76ers eight-game winning streak. The Pacers third win in four games clinched a spot in the play-in round while preventing the 76ers from earning the No. 1 seed n the East. Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Ben Simmons finished with 23 as Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak came to an end. Indiana rallied to take a 75-72 lead late in the third quarter. After Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run, the Pacers fought back to take a 94-92 and never trailed again.