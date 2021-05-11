Skip to Content

Pennsylvania to ease capacity limits next week

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania is relaxing its COVID-19 capacity limits beginning next week.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that starting May 17, indoor event and gathering maximum occupancy limits will be increased to 50%.

Outdoor event and gathering maximum occupancy limits will be increased to 75%.

Wolf's office says this update will not affect municipalities, school districts, restaurants, or venues from continuing and implementing stricter capacity efforts.

