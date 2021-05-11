Police: Man killed, SUV with dead body driven across city

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death inside a sport utility vehicle in north Philadelphia — and someone later got into the SUV and drove it with the body inside across the city to southwest Philadelphia. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that investigators were notified just after 10:30 p.m. Monday that someone who knew the victim found the vehicle and called police. Arriving officers found a 25-year-old man in the front passenger seat with at least one gunshot wound to the neck who was pronounced dead at the scene. But police say they believe he was shot about five hours earlier in the Kensington neighborhood.