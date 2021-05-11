Rumble Ponies blanked by Altoona in home opener

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a year, baseball is finally back in Binghamton. But it didn't go the way many fans would've hoped.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 0 (0-6), Curve - 5 (3-3)

Altoona got on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning and a three-run homer in the top of the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies first and only hit of the game came from a leadoff single by Sebastian Elizalde in the bottom of the seventh.

Tylor Megill pitched five innings with seven strikeouts, two hits and one walk.

The Rumble Ponies take on Altoona again Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.