Start your engines: Greater Binghamton Airshow set for July

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Mark your calendars, as the Greater Binghamton Airshow has formalized its dates for this summer.

Director of Aviation Mark Heefner told 12 News the airshow will take place July 17 & 18. He said it will be the same show each day.

Heefner said tickets will be available online only at https://binghamtonairshow.com/ and they will go on sale either at the end of this month or in early June.

Because of the pandemic, Heefner said some things will have to be different at the airshow this year, mainly the way people will watch the show.

He said people will have the chance to purchase their own space outside the airport to watch the show, similar to a drive-in movie. Within that space, people will be allowed to leave their cars and even tailgate if they wish.

Heefner said it takes months of planning between county and state agencies to pull off the show every year.

"Making sure that we comply with all of the health department stuff going on because of COVID, make sure that we are going to comply with TSA and FAA rules and walking through all of those, it's kind of like a quagmire," he said Tuesday. "I wouldn't say it's landmines, I would definitely say it's a quagmire, just a lot of coordination and that's why we do it so far in advance."

The airshow was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and it was also canceled in 2019 because of the weather.

Heefner said the US Air Force will be bringing its F-16 Thunderbirds to perform, 50 years after they first participated in the local airshow.