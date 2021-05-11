Stokes’ first career hits help Pirates finally solve Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Troy Stokes Jr. drove in runs with each of his first two major league hits, JT Brubaker pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-2. Two days after making his debut, Stokes hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and doubled in a run in the eighth. Brubaker allowed one run on five hits as he won for the first time in four starts. The Pirates had lost eight striaght games to the Reds. Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker had a home run and two doubles.