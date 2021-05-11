Stroman scheduled to start as New York hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (16-19, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (16-13, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.37 ERA, .67 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -149, Orioles +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Mets are 9-4 on their home turf. New York’s team on-base percentage of .325 is second in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with an OBP of .430.

The Orioles have gone 11-6 away from home. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .291 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .368.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .461.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with seven home runs and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), DJ Stewart: (left hamstring), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.