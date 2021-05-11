UK boosts adult education in post-COVID legislative program

LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to expand student loan programs to give all adults access to four years of university or job training throughout their lifetimes as part of a legislative program designed to help the U.K. recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal will be part of the annual Queen’s Speech, in which the monarch reads out the government’s legislative priorities at the ceremonial opening of the new session of Parliament. Tuesday’s speech will be Queen Elizabeth II’s first big public event since the death of her husband last month. The speech is also expected to include proposals to revamp planning laws to speed up construction of new homes, overhaul the asylum system and require voters to show a photo ID before casting their ballots.