UN diplomats: Martin Griffiths to be UN humanitarian chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats say longtime U.N. official Martin Griffiths has been selected by the secretary-general as the new U.N. humanitarian chief. The diplomats said Tuesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to announce the appointment of Griffiths in the coming days. Griffiths is a Briton with wide global experience and has spent the last three years trying to help end the war in Yemen. The humanitarian post has traditionally gone to someone from Britain, part of an unofficial division of top U.N. posts among the five permanent Security Council nations.