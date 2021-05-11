WHO official denies lying to Italy prosecutors over report

ROME (AP) — A top World Health Organization official has strongly denied making false statements to Italian prosecutors about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response. Dr. Ranieri Guerra doubled down on his assertions in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. He was responding to prosecutors in northern Italy who placed him under investigation last month for having allegedly made false statements to them when he was questioned on Nov. 5. Prosecutors are investigating the huge COVID-19 death toll in Italy’s Bergamo region. Their investigation initially focused on whether delayed lockdowns in Bergamo contributed to the toll, but has expanded to include whether Italy’s overall preparedness going into the crisis played a role.