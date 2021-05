WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early mixed showers. Turning partly cloudy. High 56 (52-58) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

We'll have some early clouds and mixed showers, but weather will improve through the morning. High pressure will be moving in, and this will give us some nicer weather today and over the next few days. It's going to be cool and windy. We'll get a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still running about 10 degrees below average.