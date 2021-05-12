Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna COVID-19 doses

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reached a supply agreement for 25 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna says Thursday the deal includes 10 million doses of the vaccine against the ancestral strain to be delivered in 2021 and 15 million doses of an updated variant booster to be delivered in 2022. The vaccines have yet to be approved by the Australian regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Pfizer and AstraZeneca are the only other coronavirus vaccines approved for use in Australia. All three vaccines require two doses. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he expected the first Moderna vaccines to arrive in Australia in the last three months of 2021.