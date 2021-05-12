Charge dropped against Iowa officer accused of abusing power

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a misconduct charge against a Des Moines police officer accused of interfering with an investigation involving his girlfriend. Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says new evidence shows Rodney Briggs did not commit a crime. A criminal complaint alleged Briggs used his police identification to try to obtain video from a school district of an incident involving his girlfriend that police in the Des Moines suburb of Altoona were investigating. But new testimony showed that he was simply making an open records request as a private citizen. County Attorney John Sarcone said Wednesday that Briggs’ girlfriend is also a Des Moines officer and ultimately was not charged.