City condemns iconic downtown building, deems it ‘UNFIT for HUMAN HABITATION’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton has condemned an iconic building that has been perched at the roundabout on Court Street near the Broome County Courthouse since it was built in 1929.

According to an inspection report from the Binghamton Fire Marshal's Office, the 8,288 square foot building was condemned because of multiple issues located within its fire protection system.

On Tuesday, the city's code enforcement officer placed bright yellow signs on the entrances of the building. The signs stated that the building was condemned and gave tenants three days to get out of the building.

Signs placed at 95 Court Street in downtown Binghamton notify the building has been condemned. (Source: 12 News)

The inspection report, dated May 11, was sent to Isaac Anzaroot. Anzaroot owns several buildings in the Binghamton area, including 95 Court Street, according to online records.

The inspection report found violations related to electrical, mechanical, exits, and fire protection.

Regarding fire protection, the report stated the "Fire Alarm System showing trouble in system. Designed to be a monitored system. Must be monitored."

The report also found that a fire alarm test was needed, several fire extinguishers were not properly mounted, and several fire extinguishers are "seriously" out of date.

The "old elevator must be properly decommissioned", the report also stated.

With the electrical system, the report found violations with open junction boxes, missing outlet covers, and covers missing off of breaker panels.

The building houses several offices, including the office of a lawyer and the Broome County Arts Council.

According to online records, the building was sold in 2006 for more than $2-million dollars. The building was purchased by 85 Court Street LLC in February 2017 for $775,000.