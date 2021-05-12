COVID-19 infections surge among prisoners in Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — Nearly 3,000 inmates at two prisons in Thailand’s capital have tested positive for COVID-19 as the country battles a new wave of the coronavirus. The Corrections Department says more than half of the inmates at Bangkok Special Prison tested positive. At the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, nearly a quarter of the inmates were infected. The Corrections Department announced the infections after a prominent political activist released on bail last week announced that she had tested positive for the virus. Health authorities on Wednesday announced nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing Thailand’s confirmed total to nearly 89,000.