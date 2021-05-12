EXPLAINER: How will judge’s ruling affect Chauvin sentence?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin could face a much harsher prison sentence after a judge found several aggravating factors in George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill’s finding announced Wednesday essentially gives him permission to sentence Chauvin well above the top guideline range of 15 years, though he doesn’t have to. Experts have said Chauvin’s likely maximum sentence in Floyd’s death will be 30 years, because anything above that risks being overturned on appeal. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25.