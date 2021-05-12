Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem shifts to US

A once-ambitious Facebook-backed digital currency project — formerly known as Libra, now called Diem — is shifting operations from Switzerland to the U.S. and announced it plans to launch a cryptocurrency tied to the U.S. dollar. The Diem Association, which includes Facebook and 25 other companies, has entered a partnership with Silvergate Capital Corp. to issue a “stablecoin” backed by the U.S. dollar. A stablecoin is a digital currency tied to a real-world currency such as the U.S. dollar or other assets. Diem said it is also withdrawing its application for a payment system license from the Swiss Financial Markets Authority.