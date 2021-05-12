Free school lunches legislation proposed to ensure no child goes hungry

(WBNG) -- Officials are proposing legislation to ensure no child goes hungry.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduced a bill to make school lunches universally free.

This move is in an effort to eliminate school lunch debt and fight childhood food and income insecurity.

As of now, the program is set to run through 2022, but many lawmakers are pushing to make the program permanent. Gillibrand says the permanence of this legislation can only help children and their parents, regardless of income.

"Studies show that students with access to free breakfast have improved attendance rates and perform better at school. It helps families. Providing nutritious meals to every student takes financial pressure off their parents, and helps kids grow up healthy and strong," Gillibrand said.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, nearly 12 million kids lived in food insecure homes nationwide during the pandemic, with 1 in 4 kids in New York State living with food insecurity.