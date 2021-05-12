Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, and

Wyoming counties. In New York, Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,

Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga,

Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&