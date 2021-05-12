Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…The Northern and Western Mountains of Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The frost will occur mainly in valley
locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze,
especially in some of the high mountains valleys, where the
temperatures could dip to 31 or 32 degrees for a few hours just
before sunrise Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&