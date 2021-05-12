Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…The Northern and Western Mountains of Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The frost will occur mainly in valley

locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze,

especially in some of the high mountains valleys, where the

temperatures could dip to 31 or 32 degrees for a few hours just

before sunrise Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the

cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

The latest forecast information can be found on the

NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,

or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

&&