Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, and
Wyoming counties. In New York, Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga,
Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&