Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees
will result in patchy frost formation.
* WHERE…Lackawanna and Pike counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
