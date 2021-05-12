Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees
will result in patchy frost formation.

* WHERE…Lackawanna and Pike counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

