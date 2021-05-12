Heckled Harper homers, Realmuto exits early, Phils top Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper treated heckling fans to a long home run, Andrew Knapp delivered a key pinch-hit in place of injured catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-2. Realmuto was hit in the left knee by Josh Bell’s foul ball in the seventh inning. The star catcher stayed in the game until Bell struck out to end the inning. Trea Turner homered for Washington, which has dropped six of seven since reaching .500 and briefly taking the NL East lead on May 2. Harper, the 2015 MVP with Washington, was booed starting when he came to bat in the first inning.