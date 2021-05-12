Homicide charge challenged in slaying at mistaken location

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A defense attorney says a homicide charge should be dismissed against a man accused of killing a sleeping woman by firing several shots into a western Pennsylvania home in the mistaken belief that someone inside was part of a botched drug deal. Twenty-one-year-old Nathan Quidetto is charged in the July 20 death of 52-year-old Tracy Marie Squib. The Tribune-Review reports that defense attorney Emily Smarto argues in court documents filed this week that prosecutors haven’t presented sufficient evidence to support the homicide charge. She suggested after a preliminary hearing last summer that her client fired random shots with no intent to kill.