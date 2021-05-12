Iran’s former firebrand president to run again for office

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s former firebrand president says he will run again for office in upcoming elections in June, raising the possibility of a bolstered hardline leadership at a time of tense negotiations with the West. Thronged by shouting supporters, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad marched to a registration center at the Interior Ministry where he filled out registration forms. He held up his hands in a “V for Victory” salute, before addressing reporters. He said his presence in the race was in response to demand by millions of people. He said the move came after considering the need to address mismanagement in government.