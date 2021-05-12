New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has appointed a retired general as interim prime minister in hopes of ensuring stability in the country until an election is held in July. Presenting the new Cabinet, President Rumen Radev said a body made of experts aspires to embody democratic unity and prove that “it is possible for democrats of various political affiliations to overcome obsolete divisions and red lines.” He said that while the Cabinet will work in a limited timeframe, it will tell the truth and will not conceal the real condition of the country.