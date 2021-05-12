Funerals held for 9 victims of Russian school attack

MOSCOW (AP) — Relatives wept and hugged as the nine people killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan were buried. A huge pile of flowers grew at a makeshift memorial outside the school in the city 430 miles (700 kilometers) east of Moscow where the attack occurred Tuesday. The rampage in the predominantly Muslim republic of Tatarstan sent students diving under their desks, running from the building or even jumping from windows on upper floors. In addition to the seven students and two employees who died, another 23 people remained hospitalized. Ilnaz Galyaviyev appeared in court, where the 19-year-old was charged with murder and ordered held. Authorities gave no motive for the attack.